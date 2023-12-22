GROTON, MASS. (WHDH) - A Groton police dog who was struck by a hit-and-run driver this week is still on the mend but back home, as authorities continue to call on the motorist responsible to turn themselves in.

K9 Bane suffered a broken femur, broken ribs, and a dislocated hip among other injuries Wednesday afternoon when police said he was struck on Pleasant Street near the department’s headquarters.

“He was in significant distress,” Ellen Potter told 7NEWS. “I saw the car in front of me jolted a little bit and then I saw something in the road that I couldn’t identify at first and then when I realized what it was, I jumped out of my car.”

Potter was one of several good Samaritans who saw the hit-and-run unfold on Wednesday around 4:50 p.m., when the dog darted into the busy roadway.

“We just kept talking to him, trying to calm him down, trying to stop him from standing up – he wanted to get up quite badly,” she recounted.

The Groton resident and others helped as Bane was taken into a cruiser and rushed to a local animal hospital, with the K9 eventually receiving treatment at the Cummings School of Veterinary Medicine at Tufts University.

Since then, police have asked local residents to check their security cameras as officers continue to investigate.

According to Groton PD, the driver responsible for hitting Bane continued driving after the fact, heading towards Ayer at the time.

“Then it dawned on me that the person who actually hit the dog didn’t stop,” Potter said. “That’s the disappointing part – I feel like any accident that you have is something that you stop for, regardless of what the accident is. I think anybody could understand how it could happen – it was dark, it’s a dark-colored dog, but the right thing to do is to just own it and move on.”

Since the hit-and-run, Bane has been brought back home to continue recovering, with a number of donated toys and dog treats reportedly waiting for him at work. Police said he will require additional surgery in the coming week as the black lab continues to heal.

In the meantime, anyone with any information on the case is asked to contact Groton Police Detective Andrew Davis at 978-448-5555 or at adavis@grotonma.gov.

