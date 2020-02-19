SPENCER, MASS. (WHDH) - A Spencer homeowner was taken to the hospital after her house went up in flames Wednesday morning.

William Harris said he was outside his house on Holmes Street when he saw the fire break out and he didn’t think twice before racing in to save his neighbor, whom he has known since he was a little boy.

By the time fire crews arrived, Harris had already carried the woman out of the home and to safety.

“I didn’t want to watch someone die in front of me that’s for sure,” he explained.

The woman was transported to UMass Memorial Medical Center, and she was later released.

Her brother, Richard Carlson said the home has been in the family for more than 60 years.

Carlson said it is hard to see the home in such disarray but he is grateful to Harris for saving his sister.

“She tried getting out and she fell. I am very grateful he was there,” he said.

The cause remains under investigation.

