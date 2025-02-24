ATTLEBORO, MASS. (WHDH) - Three middle schoolers were rescued by a car dealership worker after falling through ice on Lee’s Pond Monday afternoon in Attleboro.

Max Castro, the man credited with saving them, works across the street from the scene. He said he saw what happened and sprang into action.

“It was a nightmare,” said Castro. “We just had to run to try to help the kids… For a matter of seconds, I saw the first kid fell in the ice, and then the second one arrived, so I had to remove him from the ice.”

The father of one of the kids says his son was near the water when one of his friends fell in. He then jumped in to help, but got into trouble too.

“He fell in, he started screaming,” said Alex Heng, who’s son fell through the ice. “One of his friends jumped in first to help him, and Brendon tried to jump in to help him and he fell in too.”

The Attleboro fire department says the water is roughly three feet deep. Neighbors say they see kids playing on the pond all the time.

“I see them out there a lot and I think they’re crazy, but they do it,” said Dan O’Brien, who lives near the pond.

No injuries were reported. Those who helped out say they’re just grateful it didn’t end differently.

“Thank god nothing bad happened for the kids and they learned a lesson. They’re not going to play in that lake again.”

