Good Samaritan rescues man in water off Salem

SALEM, MASS. (WHDH) - A good Samaritan is being hailed for rescuing a 56-year-old man from the water off Great Misery Island in Salem on Friday, officials say.

The man, whose name was not released, was pulled from the water about 8 p.m. after his boat capsized and was suffering from apparent hypothermia when he was rescued, according to the U.S. Coast Guard.

The victim was brought to Salem Harbor, where he was treated by emergency crews.

The Coast Guard says the incident should serve as a reminder to mariners to use caution while transiting the area.

