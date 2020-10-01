Good Samaritan saves driver from burning vehicle in Belmont

BELMONT, MASS. (WHDH) - A good Samaritan jumped into action on Wednesday and rescued a driver from a burning vehicle in Belmont.

Adivio Gomes, a local driver for the Epilepsy Foundation New England Donation Center, noticed the car in front of him was smoking and tried to get the driver’s attention but was unsuccessful at first. He then drove in front of the car, forcing the driver to stop.

Gomes jumped out of his truck immediately and told the driver that the car was on fire.

Everyone got our of the vehicle safely, which suffered severe fire damage.

