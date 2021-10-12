LAKEVILLE, MASS. (WHDH) - A good Samaritan stopped to comfort a 4-year-old girl after the person who was driving the car they were riding in was ejected and seriously injured in a crash on a highway in Lakeville on Sunday afternoon.

Firefighters responding to a report of a crash on the southbound side of Route 140 around 4:30 p.m. found a vehicle that had gone off the highway and collided with several trees, according to the Lakeville Fire Department.

Yanire Mendes stopped to assist the crash victims prior to the arrival of first responders, caring for and comforting the child until ambulance crews took over.

“I think that being a mom of three myself, it was just very instinctual to make sure the little girl was OK,” she told 7NEWS. “Initially she was in shock so I just held her and I let her know that everything was going to be OK.”

As Mendes’ friend ran to help the driver, another good Samaritan helped to get the girl out of the mangled car. Mendes said she held the child for more than an hour just talking her through the trauma and keeping her calm.

“I think it was really important for her to recognize these men were here to help and they were going to help her and help mom,” Mendes said.

The driver was transported to Rhode Island Hospital for the treatment of serious injuries. The young girl was properly restrained in a car seat and is said to have escaped obvious injuries.

Mendes said that despite the praise she has received, she does not consider herself a hero.

“I’m a believer in Christ and I think yesterday he just used a few good people as a vehicle to get that mom and baby to safety,” she said.

Anyone who has information about the woman is urged to contact Lakeville fire officials.

