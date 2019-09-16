NORTHAMPTON, MASS. (WHDH) - A good Samaritan who went to help a driver who crashed their car into the median of Interstate 91 in Northampton Sunday night was struck by another vehicle.

A 19-year-old man from Hartford, Connecticut, was traveling northbound in the area of exit 18 in a 2004 Ford Focus around 9:35 p.m. when he struck a guardrail, causing him to crash in the median, state police said.

A 52-year-old man and his 19-year-old passenger, both from Greenfield, pulled over on the left side shoulder of I-91 to assist the crash victim.

Both men exited their 2011 Acura MDX when a 2016 Chevrolet Malibu, driven by a 35-year-old Agawam woman, struck the 19-year-old, according to state police.

The 19-year-old passenger of the Acura was transported to Baystate Medical Center with serious injuries.

The 19-year-old driver of the Ford was taken to Cooley Dickenson Hospital with minor injuries.

The operators of the Chevrolet and the Acura were both uninjured.

The crashes remains under investigation.

No charges have been filed at this time.

