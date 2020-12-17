Good Samaritan turns over 71 pounds of cocaine found washed up on FLA beach

Courtesy

PALM BEACH, Florida (WHDH) — A good Samaritan is being credited with alerting police to 71 pounds of cocaine on a Florida Beach.

The U.S. Border Patrol’s Miami Sector announced the discovery, which was valued at nearly $1 million.

Agents responded to Palm Beach and took custody of the 25 packages of cocaine.

No additional information was immediately available.

 

(Copyright (c) 2020 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)

