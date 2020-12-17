Good Samaritan turns over 71 pounds of cocaine found washed up on FLA beach

PALM BEACH, Florida (WHDH) — A good Samaritan is being credited with alerting police to 71 pounds of cocaine on a Florida Beach.

The U.S. Border Patrol’s Miami Sector announced the discovery, which was valued at nearly $1 million.

Agents responded to Palm Beach and took custody of the 25 packages of cocaine.

No additional information was immediately available.

