Good Samaritan turns over gym bag full of pot found in Braintree

BRAINTREE, MA (WHDH) - Braintree police posted a tongue-in-cheek message Tuesday to the person who misplaced a gym bag containing a “huge amount of cannabis.”

In a message on Twitter, Braintree told the person who left the bag near 5 Corners Monday night not to panic, because “a Good Samaritan found it in the road and brought it to our station. Please come to the police station to collect it.”

The post also had the hashtag #LitteringAndSmokingTheReefer, a reference to the movie Super Troopers.

Anyone loose a gym bag containing a huge amount of cannabis near 5 corners last night? Don’t panic, a Good Samaritan found it in the road and brought it to our station. Please come to the police station to collect it. #LitteringAndSmokingTheReefer pic.twitter.com/QsnpnS0WNR — Braintree Police (@BraintreePolice) September 25, 2018

