SCITUATE, MASS. (WHDH) - A good Samaritan who helps people with missing jewelry used his metal detector to locate a mother of three’s wedding ring that went missing while she was playing on a beach in Scituate with her children.

“This was tough, when I got there, her husband gave me an area, without exaggeration, probably the size of a football field,” said Richard Bonanno, founder of the Rolling Wave Foundation.

“And we pulled the ring up out of the sand and I held it up and I said, ‘Would this be it?,'” Bonanno recalled.

The mother said she’s very thankful to get her ring back.

