Good Samaritans assist transit cop during violent South Station attack

BOSTON (WHDH) - Good Samaritans are being credited with coming to the aid of a transit police officer who was violently attacked at South Station on Monday.

A transit officer patrolling South Station around 7:30 p.m. was approached by a concerned citizen who reported that a man appeared to be threatening a woman just outside the commuter rail doors, according to police.

When the officer approached the suspect, later identified as Othman Yakuba, 33, transit police say he was immediately attacked, causing him to fall backward and hit his head on the pavement.

Although the officer managed to press his “Officer in Trouble” button while struggling with Yakuba, transit police say it was two good Samaritans who intervened long enough for responding officers to assist with Yakuba’s arrest.

Yakuba was expected to be arraigned Tuesday on charges including assault and battery on a police officer and assault and battery.

