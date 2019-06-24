Good Samaritans buy ‘filthy, unkempt’ Shih Tzus from woman looking to sell them at Lynn flea market

LYNN, MASS. (WHDH) - Good Samaritans are being credited with rescuing a pair of neglected Shih Tzus from a woman who recently wandered around a flea market in Lynn trying to sell the animals for cheap, officials said.

The woman allegedly told one buyer that if she couldn’t sell one of the dogs she was going to “get rid of it one way or another,” according to the Animal Rescue League. They were purchased separately for $40 and $50

Both dogs, which were said to be “filthy, unkempt and underweight,” were taken to Ocean View Kennels in Revere, where the owner contacted the Animal Rescue League of Boston’s Law Enforcement Department.

The 2-year-old and 6-year-old dogs have since undergone surgical hernia repairs. They were also spayed, vaccinated, and microchipped.

Officials say they are searching for heavyset Latino woman who was seen leaving the market in a dark-colored, older model Toyota.

The good Samaritans were focused on the welfare of the animals and were unable to give a detailed description, according to the shelter.

Selling animals at flea markets is prohibited in Massachusetts.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the shelter’s law enforcement department at 617-426-9170.

