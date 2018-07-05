Good Samaritans credited with helping trapped motorists after fiery Middleborough rollover

MIDDLEBOROUGH, MA (WHDH) - Three Good Samaritans sprang into action Thursday to extinguish a burning pickup truck with two people trapped inside following a violent rollover crash in Middleborough Thursday morning, state police said.

Troopers responding to a reported single-vehicle accident on Route 495 south between Exits 2 and 3 about 9:35 a.m. found an overturned Ford F-350 in the woods next to the highway, according to a post on the agency’s website.

A preliminary investigation indicated that a 26-year-old Providence man lost control of the vehicle and crashed, leaving him and a juvenile passenger trapped inside.

“Thankfully, three good Samaritans stopped at the scene and were able to extinguish the fire and tend to the victims,” state police wrote in the post.

All three were eventually flown by medical helicopter to Boston-area hospital with serious injuries.

The cause of the crash remains under investigation.

(Copyright (c) 2018 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)