RAYNHAM, MASS. (WHDH) - Good Samaritans who sprang into action is being credited with pulling a driver from a fiery rollover crash in Raynham on Sunday morning.

Crews responding to a reported single-vehicle crash on Route 24 around 11:45 a.m. found a midsize SUV that had rolled over into a wooded area next to the highway before the engine compartment caught on fire, according to Raynham Fire Chief Bryan LaCivita.

Bystanders who pulled over after the crash removed the driver from the vehicle.

Raynham firefighters quickly extinguished the fire and began providing medical treatment to the driver, who was taken by ambulance to a nearby hospital in stable condition.

In a statement, LaCivita said, “I would like to commend the good Samaritans who acted without hesitation and removed the victim from danger before our crews arrived. Their actions certainly made a difference and may very well have saved the driver’s life.”

