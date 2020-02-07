Good Samaritans find 1-year-old boy walking alone in Topsfield during winter storm

TOPSFIELD, MASS. (WHDH) - Police in Topsfield are investigating after a pair of good Samaritans found a 1-year-old boy walking alone on the side of a road during Thursday’s winter storm, officials said.

Emergency crews responding to a 911 call around 12 p.m. spoke with a couple who found a freezing child on the side of a sleet-covered road, according to the Topsfield Fire Department.

The couple took the boy and began warming him as responders arrived. He was not injured.

The boy was thoroughly evaluated and released into the custody of his parents.

“All responders are grateful to the resident for taking immediate action and preventing harm to this child given the weather and road conditions at the time of the incident,” the department said in a news release.

No charges were filed but the Department of Children and Families were notified.

