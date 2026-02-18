PITTSBURG, N.H. (WHDH) - Good Samaritans in Pittsburg took on a small task, saving a moose that got stuck in deep snow!

The moose ended up stuck in nearly five feet of snow near the Canadian border.

Working against the cold and keeping the panicked moose calm, a group of snowmobilers helped the animal out.

“Basically shoveled snow away from it, packed it down, and moved some branches,” Jim Wuellenweber said. “You know what happened is his leg had folded under some branches, that’s why he could not get out. Without us moving the branches, there’s no way he could have got out.”

It took them nearly an hour to free the frightened animal. Wildlife experts say moose can be dangerous, and said that if you see one in the wild, it’s generally best to keep your distance.

