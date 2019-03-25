Good Samaritans help NH state trooper arrest man accused of causing 4-car crash

LONDONDERRY, N.H. (WHDH) - A New Hampshire state trooper is crediting several good Samaritans with helping him arrest a man who police say caused a four-car crash in Londonderry on Sunday.

Witnesses told police that 32-year-old Raymond Faucher III, of Plainville, flipped his vehicle onto its roof after hitting four vehicles on I-93, then exited his vehicle and began walking southbound while threatening and swearing at vehicles coming by.

“He has his hands in his pocket, he’s wearing all black, has a hood and a hat over his head saying, ‘I work for the CIA,'” Liz Mulroney, a witness, said. “I’m like, ‘This guy doesn’t look like he works for any type of law enforcement. He’s talking like a zombie.'”

State Trooper John Tyo arrived about 4:18 p.m. and attempted to take the driver into custody but witnesses say he became combative and the trooper lost his balance.

Bruce Walden was one of about eight good Samaritans who jumped out of their cars and held the driver down until the trooper could arrest him.

“He had been thrown to the ground and asked for help and that’s when everyone started getting out of their vehicles,” Walden said. “I just knew he needed help so I just got in with everyone else and did it. I knew he needed help.

The trooper expressed his gratitude in a tweet, saying in part, “When I requested the help of complete strangers they did not hesitate to come to my aid and for that I and my family are thankful.”

Trooper Tyo wrote the following statement regarding the situation that occurred this evening: I want to express my gratitude to the citizens and fellow officers from the @LondonderryNHPD who assisted me today in a time of need. — NHSP (@NH_StatePolice) March 24, 2019

I made the decision to become a State Trooper knowing full well that I could be placed into harmful situations, and it is reassuring that when needed I can look to citizens of New Hampshire for help. Thank you all again. — NHSP (@NH_StatePolice) March 24, 2019

(Copyright (c) 2019 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)