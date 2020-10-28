WORCESTER, MASS. (WHDH) - Good Samaritans came together to help free a welder who became trapped under a large steel beam that fell in Worcester on Wednesday morning.

Emergency crews responding to a report of a 42-year-old man trapped under a steel beam on Grafton Street around 9:15 a.m. learned that the man had been welding when he became pinned between concrete and a beam, which was being supported by two metal frames, according to Worcester police.

Other employees made a pulley system to remove the beam off the man.

Paramedics transported him to a local hospital, where his current condition has not been released.

This is a developing story; stay with 7NEWS on-air and online for the latest updates.

(Copyright (c) 2020 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)