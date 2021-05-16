Good Samaritans help rescue 6 people from overturned boat in Hog Island Channel

MARION, MASS. (WHDH) - Two passing vessels rescued six people after a boat overturned in Hog Island Channel, which leads to Cape Cod, on Sunday, officials said.

Coast Guard and rescue workers responding to reports of an overturned 15-foot boat in Hog Island Channel found three people had been picked up by a nearby vessel. They were brought to the Marion Fire Department vessel by the good Samaritan, according to the Coast Guard.

A second good Samaritan brought the three other people to an Army corps of engineers vessel, the Coast Guard said.

The overturned boat was towed by the Marion Harbormaster and the towboat U.S. brought it to shore, according to officials.

No further details were immediately made available.

(Copyright (c) 2021 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)