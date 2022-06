FALMOUTH, MASS. (WHDH) - Good Samaritans helped save a man from drowning at a Falmouth beach Saturday afternoon, officials said.

Bystanders pulled a middle-aged man from the water at Menauhant Beach and performed resuscitation, officials said.

The man was medflighted to a Rhode Island hospital and was conscious and alert, according to officials.

(Copyright (c) 2022 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)