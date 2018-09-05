Good Samaritans help rescue whale stuck in shallow water in Gloucester

GLOUCESTER , MASS. (WHDH) - People in Gloucester came to the aid of a 15-foot minke whale trapped just feet from shore.

The whale was spotted thrashing in shallow water, trapped on a rock.

Lisa Carlson filmed the rescue from her front porch.

“I could hear him flopping, you know, the noise of his tail hitting the water,” Carlson said. “And I was like, ‘What is that.’ I couldn’t even believe there was a whale here. It was so cute.”

The Gloucester harbormaster says the whale was likely feeding on fish and got too close to the shore.

Neighbors formed a small crowd and watched in awe as some Good Samaritans jumped into the water with the tide slipping away.

“The tide was going out, so we didn’t want to see something happen to him,” Carlson said.

Those Good Samaritans didn’t want to speak on camera, but told us the rescue lasted about 20 minutes. They say they didn’t actually touch the whale, but rather moved the rock where it had become lodged. The whale was able to get itself from the shore.

“I’d be surprised if someone didn’t do that. We love our wildlife here,” Carlson said.

Those here in Gloucester say they’re grateful for the happy ending, and a good story to go with it.

