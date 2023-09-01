WORCESTER, MASS. (WHDH) - A swan was saved in Worcester by some good Samaritans Thursday from a basin in Salisbury Pond.

People in the community voiced concerns about the swans that were stuck, and the Animal rescue League was going to send a team to safely remove the birds. However, some local residents stepped in and freed the birds themselves.

New video shows the neighbors using a ladder to climb into the pond, placing the swans in trash cans and hoisting them back up to be released.

