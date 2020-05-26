Good Samaritans pull 2 passengers out of burning car on I-495 in Andover

Stunning dash camera video shows a group of good Samaritans running to rescue two passengers trapped inside a burning car in Andover Tuesday morning.

The Samaritans said they were driving down Interstate 495 when they saw the car completely engulfed in flames on the side of the road.

They slammed on their brakes and began pulling passengers away from the fiery wreck until police arrived.

So far, there is no word on the condition of the people in the car nor on what may have caused the crash.

