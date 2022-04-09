NASHUA, N.H (WHDH) - Several good Samaritans raced to rescue a motorist after the Tesla they were driving crashed and burst into flames in New Hampshire on Saturday, officials said.

Firefighters responding to the area of 472 Amherst Street in Nashua found a red Tesla that was fully engulfed in flames, according to Nashua Fire-Rescue.

“Thank you for the civilians who assisted the occupant to safety,” officials said in a tweet.

The Tesla was reduced to a pile of charred rubble, photos from the scene indicated.

The cause of the fire wasn’t immediately known.

E5/E1/L1 operated at this motor vehicle accident with fire on Amherst St involving a Tesla vehicle. This type of incident requires an extended on-scene time for our companies. Thank you for the civilians who assisted the occupant to safety. pic.twitter.com/a3UdzDsl4M — Nashua Fire~Rescue (@nashuafire) April 9, 2022

