NASHUA, N.H (WHDH) - Several good Samaritans raced to rescue a motorist after the Tesla they were driving burst into flames in New Hampshire on Saturday, officials said.
Firefighters responding to the area of 472 Amherst Street found a red Tesla that was fully engulfed in flames, according to Nashua Fire-Rescue.
“Thank you for the civilians who assisted the occupant to safety,” officials said in a tweet.
The Tesla was reduced to a pile of charred rubble, photos from the scene indicated.
The cause of the fire wasn’t immediately known.
(Copyright (c) 2022 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)