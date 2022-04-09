NASHUA, N.H (WHDH) - Several good Samaritans raced to rescue a motorist after the Tesla they were driving burst into flames in New Hampshire on Saturday, officials said.

Firefighters responding to the area of 472 Amherst Street found a red Tesla that was fully engulfed in flames, according to Nashua Fire-Rescue.

“Thank you for the civilians who assisted the occupant to safety,” officials said in a tweet.

The Tesla was reduced to a pile of charred rubble, photos from the scene indicated.

The cause of the fire wasn’t immediately known.

