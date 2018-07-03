Good Samaritans pull man from Lancaster wreck moments before flames consume car

LANCASTER, MASS. (WHDH) - Good Samaritans pulled an elderly man from a crashed car in Lancaster Tuesday just moments before it burst into flames.

The car caught fire after it veered off Route 190 and crashed into a wooded section of the median. Video from the scene showed thick black smoke billowing into the air and flames shooting from a badly charred vehicle.

The driver, a 71-year-old Fitchburg man, was assisted out of the car before it went up in flames, state police said. Lancaster Fire Chief Michael Hanson says a pair of off-duty firefighters were among those to stop on the highway and rush to the man’s aide.

“He went off the road probably about 100 feet into the woods,” he said. “There were probably three or four trees on top the car. He was lucky that the bystanders did stop to help.”

Hanson says the man was hanging out of a window when the front of his car started to burn.

“The people I talked to who were still there when I got there said he was kind of hanging half out the window and they pulled him out the rest of the way,” he said.

The man was taken UMass Memorial Medical Center in Worcester with non-life-threatening injuries.

The cause of the crash was not immediately clear.

