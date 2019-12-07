Good Samaritans pull victim from Falmouth crash before vehicle goes up in flames

FALMOUTH, MASS. (WHDH) - A person is lucky to be alive after some good Samaritans pulled them from a crashed vehicle in Falmouth on Friday just before it went up in flames, officials said.

The good Samaritans pulled the victim from the crumpled car on Thomas Landers Road. They were taken to a nearby hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

The cause of the crash is under investigation and police said speed, reckless driving, and alcohol were all factors.

No other information was immediately available.

