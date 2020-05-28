Good Samaritans recall pulling 2 people from burning car on I-495 in Andover

ANDOVER, MASS. (WHDH) - Stunning dash camera video shows a group of good Samaritans running to rescue two passengers who became trapped inside a burning car in Andover Tuesday morning.

The good Samaritans said they were driving down Interstate 495 when they saw the car completely engulfed in flames on the side of the highway.

They slammed on their brakes and pulled two occupants away from the fiery wreck as they waited for first responders to arrive.

The first good Samaritan to stop, Greg Budgell, recalled running across the highway to lend a hand to the rescue effort.

“I saw the flames and had realized I had to get him out as soon as possible,” he said. “I tried to carry him. I tried to lift him up but I think he had two broken legs and a broken arm. So, I couldn’t really carry him so I said, ‘OK I’ve got to drag you man and it is going to hurt.'”

Harold Greer also jumped into action after he saw Budgell pull over.

“I wanted to make sure they were far away from the vehicle and we are safe from the cars flying down the road,” he said.

Budgell held the hand of the man whose life he had saved.

“He looked at me and was just, like, ‘Thank you. Who are you?’ And I told him my name, and he just kind of reached out, and I just held his hand and told him, ‘You’re gonna be good, man,'” he recalled.

Budgell says he has been in contact with the driver’s family and they told him the driver was due to undergo surgery Wednesday and is expected to be OK.

