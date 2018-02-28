Good Samaritans rescue 2 people from fiery car crash in Windham, N.H.

WINDHAM, N.H. (WHDH) — Good Samaritans made a quick rescue when they got two people out of their cars following a fiery car crash in Windham, New Hampshire.

The crash happened on Tuesday at around 5:50 p.m. on Salem Road. The crash involved three cars and one of them burst into flames with the driver inside. Salem Firefighter Michael Galipbau said he was on his way home and he pulled over to help several bystanders rescue the driver.

Galipbau said he asked for a knife and got one from one of the other rescuers so he could cut the woman’s seatbelt off. He said the person with the knife saved the woman’s life. He then realized another person in one of the other cars needed help and Galipbau rescued him.

Both victims were taken to the hospital with serious injuries. Galipbau suffered smoke inhalation.

(Copyright (c) 2018 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)