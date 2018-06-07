EXCELSIOR SPRINGS, Mo. (WHDH) — Two Good Samaritans made a daring rescue in Missouri when they pulled a driver from his pickup truck after it got stuck in a large sinkhole.

Lance Shoemaker pulled over to the side of the road after receiving a phone call. The ground began to sink underneath him, but he thought a friend was jumping on his truck to play a prank.

A sinkhole had begun to open and his truck was quickly sinking in.

“I went down and slid sideways down into it, then that big chunk of concrete landed on the cab and slid off,” Shoemaker recalled.

Two people from nearby stores rushed over to Shoemaker and pulled him from his truck.

“Everybody that helped, I would just like to say thank you,” he said.

Shoemaker says he is a little sore but is otherwise doing fine.

(Copyright (c) 2018 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)