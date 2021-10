CHATHAM, MASS. (WHDH) -

Four people were rescued from a sinking boat in Chatham Saturday, the Harbormaster said.

A boat with four people on it was taking on water about 11 miles off the coast when the Good Samaritans helped the boaters to safety, officials said.

No one was hurt during the incident.

