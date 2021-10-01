WINTHROP, MASS. (WHDH) - Good Samaritans are being credited with helping rescue a man whose boat sank in the water off Winthrop on Thursday afternoon.

Emergency crews were called in around 4:30 p.m. after a 25-foot vessel capsized off the coast of Yirrell Beach.

“He was out almost in the Boston Harbor, the shipping channel,” said Winthrop Harbormaster Arthur Hickey. “It was very choppy out there today. There were some nice three- to four-foot rollers in the area. I don’t know if that had anything to do with causing his boat to roll.”

People on a passing boat noticed the 57-year-old man in the water and came to his rescue.

“Another vessel had pulled up — I call them good Samaritans because these guys stopped right away and pulled him on board,” Hickey said. “They had a blanket they put around him, his life jacket was saturated, full of water, pretty heavy. So, he wasn’t going to last much longer there.”

The man told rescuers he was in the water for more than 30 minutes.

He was transported to an area hospital with non-life-threatening injuries and signs of hypothermia, according to Hickey.

It’s not clear what caused the boat to sink.

There were no additional details immediately available.

#Caseclosed the person in the water has been recovered by a Good Samaritan. The person who was showing symptoms of hypothermia has been transported to medical services. The vessel is still in the water being monitored by @USCG Station Boston. No pollution reported. #update #sar — USCGNortheast (@USCGNortheast) September 30, 2021

