WINTHROP, MASS. (WHDH) - At least one person was rushed to the hospital after a boat sunk in the water off Winthrop on Thursday afternoon, officials said.

Emergency crews were called in around 4:30 p.m. after a 25-foot vessel capsized off the coast of Yirrell Beach.

The 57-year-old man, who was rescued by good Samaritans, was transported to an area hospital with non-life-threatening injuries and signs of hypothermia, according to the Winthrop Harbormaster.

He told rescuers he was in the water for more than 30 minutes.

The Harbormaster told 7NEWS those good Samaritans likely saved the man’s life.

“Another vessel had pulled up — I call them good samaritans because these guys stopped right away and pulled him on board,” he said. “They had a blanket they put around him, his life jacket was saturated, full of water, pretty heavy. So, he wasn’t going to last much longer there.”

It’s not clear what caused the boat to sink.

There were no additional details immediately available.

#Caseclosed the person in the water has been recovered by a Good Samaritan. The person who was showing symptoms of hypothermia has been transported to medical services. The vessel is still in the water being monitored by @USCG Station Boston. No pollution reported. #update #sar — USCGNortheast (@USCGNortheast) September 30, 2021

This is a developing news story; stay with 7NEWS for updates online and on-air.

(Copyright (c) 2021 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)