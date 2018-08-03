COLTON, Calif. (WHDH) — Good Samaritans jumped into action to pull a man out of his car that was engulfed in flames in California.

The car was rear-ended, sending it smashing into a metal light pole, officials said. It then burst into flames.

Strangers ran towards the burning car and helped patrol officers pull the man inside out.

He was taken to the hospital but is expected to be OK.

(Copyright (c) 2018 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)