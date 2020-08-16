Good Samaritans rescue woman after tree falls on Framingham home

FRAMINGHAM, MASS. (WHDH) - Good Samaritans rushed to a Framingham home to pull out a woman after a tree came crashing down on her roof Sunday.

Frank Digiandomenico said he was out on his porch on Rockridge Road Sunday morning when he heard a loud crash.

“I could see the tree from way down the end of the street falling, I knew it had to be around Barbara’s house,” Digiandomenico said.

Digiandomenico, his son and another neighbor ran over to help Barbara out.

‘We ended up getting to this window right next to the front door, she was able to crack it open a little bit and we opened it rest of the way,” Digiandomenico said. “My neighbor got into the house and helped her out [the window] to me and my son.”

Fire officials said the house was uninhabitable and Barbara was staying with friends until family were able to come. The cause of the tree falling is under investigation.

