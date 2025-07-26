BOSTON (WHDH) - A crowd of good Samaritans rushed to help the motorists involved in a four-car collision on Morton Street in Mattapan on Friday after that left several vehicles damaged and an SUV overturned.

Among them was Ernesto Mejia, who works nearby. He says it was around 4:30 p.m. when he saw the crash occur outside his window.

“{“My first thought is wondering if everyone was OK,” he said. “Yeah, safety is the number one thing.”

He and about a dozen other people from neighboring businesses and homes jumped into action and ran across the street to flip the SUV back on its wheels and to check on the passengers in the cars.

“It wasn’t something that you- there was much thought in it,” Mejia said. “It was just instinct.”

State police say three of the cars were towed from the scene and there were no serious injuries.

Mejia said he was pleased to see so many people willing to help.

“It just gives a sense of community, you know? I appreciate that everybody was so willing with no second thoughts so it goes to show that there’s still love out here,” he said.

The cause of the crash remains under investigation.

(Copyright (c) 2024 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)