Good Samaritans team up to help Billerica veteran in need of some helping hands

BILLERICA, MASS. (WHDH) - A Korean War veteran unable to clean up the leaves in his Billerica backyard got a helping hand over the weekend for a group of neighbors.

Josh Coletti turns 91-years-old next month and his family was unable to get to the chores he needed help with because of the pandemic.

“He needs a hand and we were happy to provide it this weekend for hi,” Michael Parker said.

Parker is part of the group of more than a dozen good Samaritans that formed earlier in the year to clean up trash around town as a way to give back to the community and the environment.

Last week, the group decided to take their efforts to the next level.

“But then, with Veterans’ Day, it came around and seeing so many stories about veterans and all that need help I reached out to them and said, ‘Hey spur of the moment, what do you guys think about helping a local veteran that may need a helping hand this weekend,” Parker said.

More volunteers than usual came out to help with the extra special cleanup — each equipped with rakes and trash bags.

Within a few hours, everything was cleared away.

“We all show up we put a smile on everyone’s face everyone leaves feeling like they’ve done something good for our community and that’s what’s important with our group,” Parker said.

