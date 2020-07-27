Good Samaritans tow victim of Maine shark attack to shore

(WHDH) — Two good Samaritans helped the victim of a shark attack get back to shore in Maine Monday afternoon.

The United States Coast Guard launched a small boat from South Portland around 3:40 p.m. and upon their arrival learned that two kayakers had towed the victim to shore.

Harpswell EMS crews transported the victim, whose name was not released, to a hospital.

The Coast Guard did not comment of the condition of that person.

No further information was made available.

(Copyright (c) 2020 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)