‘Good working environment’: Belichick confident in safety protocols as Patriots prepare for season

FOXBOROUGH, MASS. (WHDH) - A total of eight New England Patriots players opted out of the 2020 NFL season due to coronavirus concerns, but head coach Bill Belichick said Friday that he is confident in the safety protocols that are in place at Gillette Stadium as his team prepares for a new year of football.

“There’s a comfort level with what we’re doing and who’s doing it and how we’re doing it, and we’re being productive,” Belichick told the media. “”So, if concerns or problems come up, then we’ll address those…I think it’s a good working environment. We’re getting a lot done.”

Belichick confirmed that no coaches on his staff have opted out of the upcoming season.

The players who have opted out include starting offensive tackle Marcus Cannon, veteran safety Patrick Chung, and star linebacker Dont’a Hightower.

When asked about possible plans to replace those players, Belichick said, “We’ll try and look at our options and do what’s best for our football team.”

In an effort to keep players safe during training camp, Belichick said the Patriots are using the visiting locker room to space players out. Plexiglass has also been installed and masks are being worn.

“The organization has taken a lot of steps to ensure everyone’s safety,” Belichick said. “There’s a lot of responsibility on each one of us to do things in a way that doesn’t affect others negatively.”

Belichick noted that the Patriots are still in Phase 1 of camp, which consists of walkthroughs, meetings, and conditioning workouts.

“Players are transitioning to a higher gear and a higher volume and more intensity,” Belichick said.

New quarterback Cam Newton also spoke for the first time since arriving in New England, saying he’s up for whatever challenges lie ahead.

“At the end of the day, it’s just about proving your worth doing your part,” Newton said.

The former NFL MVP signed with the Patriots after nine seasons with the Carolina Panthers.

Newton told 7NEWS last month that he is “extremely ecstatic” to be playing with the team this season.

Padded practices are no expected to take place until Aug. 17.

The Patriots are slated to open up their 2020 season on Sept. 13 against the Miami Dolphins.

(Copyright (c) 2020 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)