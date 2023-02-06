Electric cars can have a positive impact on your pocket and the planet.

But is going green right for you?

Here are some things to know before you say goodbye to gas.

Paul Horvitz was revved up about his new electric car.

“The acceleration is unbelievable,” Paul said.

And so is saving money on gas.

“The cost of course – it’s zero,” Paul said.

Paul has been charging his vehicle for free in this waltham parking lot near his home for two years.

But shockingly he’s now decided to make a u-turn back to a gas car.

“I need to go longer distances than this car was able to manage,” Paul said.

What’s driving his decision?

When Paul’s car is fully charged it can go about 114 miles.

But he’s been taking longer road trips recently

“I need to be very careful.

Unfortunately the further you get outside of the city the fewer charging stations there are.”

Matt Chen is charged up about his electric vehicle.

“It’s beautiful.

It’s a very effective way to get around town,” Matt said.

Matt bought a home charging station so every day he wakes up with the equivalent of a full tank.

The average purchase price for an electric vehicle is higher than a conventional car.

But fuel and maintenance costs are lower because there are fewer moving parts and no oil changes.

“When you compare the two together, they’re pretty similar,” said John Paul, AAA’s Car Doctor.

https://northeast.aaa.com/automotive/aaa-car-doctor/car-doctor-overview.html

The best road map to follow:

Really think about how you’ll use your new car and then find out how an electric vehicle handles those specific situations.

“It’s a great opportunity, but you really have to plan ahead,” Paul Horvitz said.

One last piece of advice – always take a test drive and talk to at least one person who already has an electric car.

For the latest rebates and tax credits on a new electric vehicle purchase–

Federal tax credit

https://www.irs.gov/credits-deductions/credits-for-new-clean-vehicles-purchased-in-2023-or-after

Massachusetts rebate for electric cars

https://mor-ev.org/

Massachusetts rebate for electric trucks

https://mor-ev.org/mor-ev-trucks

New Hampshire rebate

https://www.nhec.com/drive-electric/

Rhode Island rebate

https://drive.ri.gov/

Electric Vehicle Benefits and Considerations from the Department of Energy

https://afdc.energy.gov/fuels/electricity_benefits.html

Saving Money with Electric Vehicles from DOE

https://www.energy.gov/energysaver/articles/saving-money-electric-vehicles

