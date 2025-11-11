BOSTON (WHDH) - The Sheraton Boston Hotel has unveiled a special, nostalgic room for parents to say goodnight to their children.

The “Goodnight Moon Suite” allows guests to say goodnight to their bears, chairs, kittens and mittens! The room is a full-scale replica of the “great green room” based on the beloved children’s book by Margaret Wise Brown.

“For kids who visit the room, there is an immediate sense of magic when you walk in the door because it is top to bottom, completely a reinvention of the book,” said Caroline Godden, Senior Director of Brand Marketing at Mariott International. “And for parents, I think it is the nostalgia.”

Godden said kids will be able to drift to sleep having read the bedtime story, and wake up seeing the book come to life.

“Everything from the rocking chair, we have a vintage telephone just like you saw in the bedside table in the book, when you pick it up it actually reads Goodnight Moon to you on the telephone,” she explained. “We actually sourced a real vintage rocking chair from Facebook Marketplace in Cape Cod, and had it custom painted to match the yellow rocking chair from the book. So truly no detail was spared.”

The suite also comes with custom amenities, including a plush bunny for every child and service complete with milk and cookies. Guests also receive a playful nod to “goodnight mush,” which is served in a keepsake bowl guests can take home.

“It is one of those classics that has really stayed with us for generations and we felt like that was a perfect fit for the Sheraton brand,” said Godden. “This is a brand that has been with you just like a book, like Goodnight Moon for decades and decades, so we thought it was such a beautiful pairing.”

The suite accommodates up to two adults and two children, and is available to book through the end of February.

