Google Maps quietly rolled out one of its most-requested features

This illustration picture shows Google map application displaying medical facility or a COVID-19 testing center on a smartphone in Arlington, Virginia on June 9, 2020. - A new version of Google's mapping service being rolled out will display pandemic-related transit alerts and let people know when buses or trains might be crowded. Updated versions of the free app for smartphones powered by Apple or Google-backed Android software will also let drivers know about COVID-19 checkpoints or restrictions on their routes. "We're introducing features to help you easily find important information if you need to venture out, whether it's by car or public transportation," Google Maps product management director Ramesh Nagarajan said in a blog post detailing updates. (Photo by Olivier DOULIERY / AFP) (Photo by OLIVIER DOULIERY/AFP via Getty Images)

(CNN) — Google Maps has added a new feature to its app: traffic lights at intersections in a number of US cities.

The tech company made the change “to help people stay better informed on the road,” a Google spokesperson said. The new road icons are visible in the app at intersections throughout US cities on both Android and iOS.

Google’s latest redesign for its navigation app, was unveiled last month. The update includes a “color-mapping algorithmic technique” to help users more easily identify varying terrain types such as beaches and forests. The company said the Google Maps redesign also will include re-drawings of sidewalks and pedestrian islands for better navigation viewing.

The feature showing traffic lights at intersections had previously been available on Google Maps in Japan for years, according to the company. But it had been among its most-requested features in the United States.

Earlier this year, Google Maps began testing the traffic lights feature in select cities throughout the United States, the tech giant confirmed to The Verge in July.

