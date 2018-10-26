Google prematurely crowns Red Sox as 2018 World Series champions

The Boston Red Sox celebrates after winning Game 5 of a baseball American League Championship Series against the Houston Astros on Thursday, Oct. 18, 2018, in Houston. (AP Photo/David J. Phillip)

BOSTON (WHDH) - Google can apparently see into the future because they prematurely crowned a World Series winner on Friday.

The Boston Red Sox are still two wins away from winning the World Series but the internet giant named them as champions.

Baseball fans searching “Red Sox World Series” on Google were led to a page that listed all of their World Series wins, including 2018. The problem is they still have work to do in order to earn another championship.

Boston is leading Los Angeles 2-0 and can wrap up the series as early as Saturday.

Game 3 is scheduled for Friday, while Game 4 will be played Saturday.

Many puzzled by the sight took screenshots of the technical error.

