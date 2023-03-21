CONCORD, N.H. (WHDH) - Google has reached a $1.8M settlement with New Hampshire over misleading consumers about its location tracking practices.

New Hampshire Attorney General John Formella says the state is expected to receive $1.8 million from that settlement.

The settlement is the result of allegations that Google violated state consumer protection laws by misleading consumers about its location tracking practices since at least 2014.

Specifically, Formella says Google caused users to be confused about two account settings that control data collection of the users’ location – “Location History” and “Web & App Activity” – and the extent to which consumers could limit Google’s location tracking by adjusting their account and device settings.

“Transparency regarding the way that large technology companies like Google track, share, and use the personal data of its users is critically important,” Formella said in a statement. “Consumers need to be able to understand how their location data will be used before making the conscious decision to utilize services and products. This settlement will go a long way to ensure that Granite Staters have transparency and control over how Google tracks and maintains their location data.”

The settlement requires Google to be more transparent with consumers about its practices, limits the company’s use and retention of certain types of location information, and requires account controls to be more user-friendly.

