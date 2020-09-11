Goose, Goose, Duck: Flock adopts duckling as one of their own on Boston’s Esplanade

BOSTON (WHDH) - A duckling that has been seen hanging around the Esplanade in Boston since June seems to be sticking around.

The single white duck has been spotted among a flock of Canada geese. Esplanade officials said the duckling seems to be settling in well with the rest of the pack.

“It’s been a very happy duck these past few months,” Esplanade Association executive director Michael Nichols said.

According to Nichols, visitors and locals seemed to have noticed the unusual sight since the duckling arrived in the area sometime in mid-June.

“It’s almost as though they’ve adopted it,” he said.

Park officials have even given the duck a name – Essie, short for Esplanade.

Although the duck seems to be enjoying the time it has been spending with its new family, officials are not sure if the geese will migrate for the winter, likely leaving their new friend behind.

In the meantime, the duckling has brought some joy to the area while it has settled in with its new friends.

“The Esplanade is one of the most fun places in Boston, so to have this little bit of whimsy in the park has been really enjoyable,” Nichols said.

