WEBSTER, MASS. (WHDH) - An elusive water monitor from Webster who has been spotted in the area in recent weeks has been safely captured in Douglas, officials said on Saturday.

Goose, the five-foot lizard, will now being a new chapter at RSS Oasis, a nonprofit animal sanctuary.

The department is fundraising for the construction of a new permanent habitat for him: http://www.rainforestreptileshows.com/RRS-Oasis

In a statement police said, “We would like to thank the Massachusetts Environmental Police, Webster Police Department Massachusetts, and Douglas Police Department. Their incredible teamwork and dedication ensured Goose’s safe capture — and we couldn’t be more grateful. We are thrilled to have been a part of a such a great group to give Goose a chance on thriving.”

