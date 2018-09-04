GOP state Rep. Geoff Diehl wins US Senate primary, will face Elizabeth Warren in November

BOSTON (AP) - Republican state Rep. Geoff Diehl has defeated two other GOP primary candidates in Massachusetts for the chance to challenge Democratic U.S. Sen. Elizabeth Warren in November.

Diehl beat back the campaigns of business executive John Kingston and Beth Lindstrom, a Cabinet official under former Massachusetts Republican Gov. Mitt Romney, in Tuesday’s primary.

Of the three, Diehl had the closest ties to President Donald Trump. Diehl co-chaired Trump’s 2016 Massachusetts campaign. He was quick to note that despite its liberal reputation, Massachusetts gave Trump one of his most lopsided early primary wins.

All three candidates tried to turn Warren’s national profile against her, criticizing her for being too politically extreme and spending too much time preparing for a possible presidential run in 2020.

Warren was unopposed in the Democratic primary.

