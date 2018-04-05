Gordon Hayward going one-on-one with gamers at Boston GameStop

BOSTON (WHDH) - Boston Celtics star Gordon Hayward will put his gaming skills to the test Saturday when he takes on local gamers at a Boston GameStop.

Hayward, an avid gamer, has had plenty of time to hone his skills while rehabbing from a gruesome leg injury that has kept him off the court this season.

The meet-and-greet at the Winter Street GameStop, organized by HyperX, is slated to run from 3 to 5 p.m. and Hayward is expected to take on fans in Overwatch and FIFA.

For more information, visit: https://www.facebook.com/events/431516290636449/

(Copyright (c) 2018 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)