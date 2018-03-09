Gordon Hayward on possible return this year: ‘Hope is still there’

BOSTON (WHDH) - Ever since Boston Celtics star Gordon Hayward suffered a fractured tibia and dislocated left ankle on opening night, many have been wondering if he’ll play again this season.

Hayward is not ready to close the book on a return, unlike coach Brad Stevens and team president Danny Ainge, who have both said the 27-year-old forward is done for the year.

“I mean the hope is still there. It’s something where I’m honestly not even thinking about,” Hayward said Friday. “I know we’re getting toward the end of the year. It’s something I’m still working for. If it doesn’t happen, it doesn’t happen.”

The Celtics clinched a playoff spot on Thursday night with a win over Minnesota. They currently sit in second place in the Eastern Conference.

(Copyright (c) 2018 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)