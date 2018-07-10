Gordon Hayward, wife expecting 3rd baby

BOSTON (WHDH) - Boston Celtics star Gordon Hayward is welcoming a new member to his family.

Hawyard’s wife, Robyn, took to Instagram Monday to share the couple’s gender reveal, which showed the Haywards are expecting their third daughter.

“Three babies in three-and-a-half years has me thinking we’re crazy, but our lives are already crazy so what’s adding another baby,” Robyn wrote in the post.

(Copyright (c) 2018 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)